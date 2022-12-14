Denver-based footwear retailer Freebird has tapped downtown for its second Nashville location, with a March opening eyed.
The future store will operate from about 3,770 square feet of space at 150 Second Ave. N. in a pre-World War I-constructed downtown building that sold for $35 million in October 2021.
The existing Freebird — the brand specializes in company-made leather boots, shoes, sandals and bags — operates at The Mall at Green Hills.
Freebird stores are overseen by 2009-founded Freebird Stores Inc., led by owner and CEO Mike Murphy. The stores sell Freebird items solely.
“This has been a big year for Freebird,” Murphy said, noting the company has added eight stores in 2022. There are now 14 Freebird stores in 11 states, with each store owned by the company. The Mall at Green Hills shop opened in 2015.
Murphy, who owns a residence in Nashville, said a March 1 opening is being targeted for the Second Avenue store. He is not disclosing the cost to get operational but a recently issued Metro permit is valued at $200,000.
Murphy said he anticipates the future Freebird to be home to about 20 employees. He will operate the business via a 10-year lease.
The four-story building in which Freebird will be housed also accommodates Lyft’s Nashville headquarters and, previously, B.B. King’s Blues Club, which did not reopen following the Christmas Day 2020 bombing.
The owner of the historic building — located within the city's The District — is Little Big Holding LLC, with which is affiliated Jeffrey Welk. His grandfather was the eccentric star of The Lawrence Welk Show, a variety arts-focused television show that aired from 1951 to 1982. Lawrence Welk was recognized for his powder blue suits, hand-held baton and occasional accordion playing.
Opened in the late 1800s and offering 88,170 square feet, the building has been fully restored to address the bombing damage (read more here). It is sometimes called the Nashville Sash and Door Building.
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.