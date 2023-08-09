Hero Donuts and Buns, a café that focuses on breakfast and lunch, opened Wednesday at Nashville Warehouse Co. in Wedgewood-Houston.
Birmingham-based Pihakis Restaurant Group owns the concept, with the South Nashville Hero (stylized as “HERO”) the ninth in four states, according to a release. Sylvan Heights in West Nashville offers the brand, too.
Terms of the lease with Nashville Warehouse Co. owner Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners are not being disclosed. The address is 1131 Fourth Ave. S.
Wil Drake serves as Hero chef, with the restaurant to offer brioche doughnuts, hashbrowns, coffee drinks, burgers, chicken sandwiches, salads and juices.
Hero Donuts and Buns is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Slim + Husky’s Pizzeria to offer Belmont presence
Belmont has announced that Nashville’s Slim + Husky’s Pizza Beeria will open within the university’s Janet Ayers Academic Center this fall.
According to a release, Slim + Husky will operate from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays; and 2-8 p.m. Sundays. Food can be ordered to-go or enjoyed in the restaurant’s seating area, to feature décor inspired by art, music and hip-hop culture.
Slim & Husky’s was founded in 2015 in North Nashville by Clint Gray, Derrick Moore and Emanuel Reed, the latter a Belmont graduate. Slim + Husky’s restaurants are located in Nashville, Atlanta, Sacramento, Memphis, Murfreesboro and Chattanooga.
“Belmont was instrumental in my development as a young entrepreneur,” Reed said in the release. “I am honored to have this opportunity as an alum and look forward to Slim + Husky’s being a part of Belmont’s continued growth.”
Belmont contracts with Gaithersburg, Md.-based Sodexo, led locally by resident district manager Tom Williamson, for its student food services operations.