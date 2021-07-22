A Florida development company undertaking two projects in Nashville’s core seemingly is eyeing a Gulch site for its third effort.
According to multiple sources and to a document submitted to Metro, Boca Raton-based Mill Creek Residential is planning a building of 400 residential units, 6,000 square feet of restaurant space and 1,800 square feet of retail space on a site with addresses of 1212, 1214 and 1218 McGavock St.
Previously, that property’s owner, hotelier Rajesh Aggarwal, had planned Hotel Broadway there. As the Post recently reported, he recently scrapped that effort (read here) and now seemingly has the property under contract with Mill Creek.
A document submitted to Metro references “Modera McGavock.” Of note, Mill Creek often uses “Modera” with its projects. For example, the company has both Modera Gulch and Modera Germantown under construction locally. (Read about those projects here and here.) According to the company's website, Mill Creek has more than 100 "Modera" buildings in multiple U.S. markets.
Mill Creek officials declined to comment.
The McGavock Street property is zoned to accommodate a building of up to approximately 15 floors. Based on the site’s footprint, Mill Creek would likely need a height variance for Modera McGavock considering the number of units seemingly planned.
