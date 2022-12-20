A Five Points-area commercial building located near the district’s post office and that once served as a residence has sold for about $1.85 million.

The address of the East Nashville property, most recently home to since-closed antique shop Wonders on Woodland, is 1110 Woodland St.

1110 Woodland

1110 Woodland St. as seen in 2018

