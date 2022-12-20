A Five Points-area commercial building located near the district’s post office and that once served as a residence has sold for about $1.85 million.
The address of the East Nashville property, most recently home to since-closed antique shop Wonders on Woodland, is 1110 Woodland St.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the property is an LLC that shares an address with Andrea Jacobs and Colin Sutker. The Post was unable to determine details about the LLC.
The sellers — the specific sales price was $1,849,000 — were Debra Goodwyn and Wayne Goodwyn, who paid $177,500 for the property in 2005, Metro records show.
The property is sandwiched by both Five Points Alley Shops and a building, with an address of 1112 Woodland St., that has housed restaurant/bar Rumours East and Indian restaurant 615 Chutney. Wine bar and restaurant Van Gogh’s Ear currently occupies the structure.
The block on which 1110 Woodland St. sits is perhaps best recognized for a small, modernist building housing U.S. Postal Service operations.
James Moore, owner of Nashville-based Blue Iris Real Estate, represented the sellers. The buyers did not have broker representation.
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.