The East Nashville building from which now-closed longtime neighborhood watering hold 3 Crow Bar operated for 19 years has sold for $5.2 million, with the buyers owning local cannabis and restaurant/bar concept Buds and Brews.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, an LLC that includes Michael Solomon now owns the Five Points property, with addresses of 1020 and 1024 Woodland St.
The ownership group told the Post it expects to announce the concept that will operate from the building in the “near future.”
The seller was Kelly Jones, who with ex-wife Angela Jones, paid $375,000 for the property in 2005, Metro records show.
A separate Davidson County Register of Deeds document notes the new owners have landed a $4.1 million loan from Millennium Bank in Chattanooga.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
Jones, Ric Clarke (both own Red Door Saloon) and Bill Carney owned and operated 3 Crow Bar. The business replaced Slow Bar, which Michael Grimes (co-owner with Doyle Davis of Basement East and Grimey’s New and Preloved Music) unveiled in late 2000. Prior to that, no-frills tavern Shirley’s Bar operated from part of the space.
Post sister publication Nashville Scene recently reported 3 Crow Bar would close (read here), with the business, which began operations in 2004, now having ceased operations. In 2021, the Five Points bar changed managers, which resulted in staff turnover.
A McMinnville, Tenn., native and University of Tennessee graduate, Solomon is a licensed medical cannabis grower (read here).
Buds and Brews operates in Germantown and offers food and beverage items infused with cannabis product. Solomon and his group also own cannabis products retailer The Holistic Connection, which operates multiple locations, primarily in the Southeast, including 10 in Tennessee.