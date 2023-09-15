The East Nashville building from which now-closed longtime neighborhood watering hold 3 Crow Bar operated for 19 years has sold for $5.2 million, with the buyers owning local cannabis and restaurant/bar concept Buds and Brews.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, an LLC that includes Michael Solomon now owns the Five Points property, with addresses of 1020 and 1024 Woodland St.

3 Crow