New York-based franchise fitness brand P.volve has tapped The Gulch for its first Tennessee location.
Cynthia Hannah and Ben Hannah will serve as franchisees and owners of the business, which will be located at the under-construction Modera Gulch, according to a release. A year's end opening is targeted.
Launched in November 2017, P.volve was co-founded by Rachel Katzman and Stephen Pasterino, in partnership with Camelot Venture Group. The latter is owner of 1-800 CONTACTS, SmileDirectClub and Quicken Loans.
In addition to New York, P.volve operates studios in Chicago, the San Diego area, the United Kingdom and British Columbia, Canada. A release notes the company plans to offer 250 locations in markets across the country by 2027.
Online trade publication clubindustry.com reports P.volve has attracted celebrity clients such as Kate Bosworth, Lauryn Bosstick, Venus Williams, Molly Sims and Olivia Culpo. P.volve assists members with gaining flexibility and strength via conventional daily movements such as bending, squatting and reaching.
“P.volve is dedicated to providing an alternative, safe workout option that not only exercises their full bodies but also mitigates the risk of injury and chronic pain,” Cynthia Hannah said in the release. “Bringing this brand to Nashville is going to introduce a new client base to our safe, effective workouts.”
Ojas Partners agents Lizzy LeBlue and Elam Freeman represented Mill Creek on the lease transaction. Tom Berarducci, a broker with the Chicago office of Colliers International, represented P.volve.
Financial terms of the deal and the cost to get operational are not being disclosed, the Hannahs said. The couple anticipates eight to 12 employees.
Relatedly, and as NashvilleNowNext recently reported, San Antonio-based wine bar and wine retail shop concept High Street Wine Co. also will operate from Modera Gulch (read here).
Atlanta-based development company Mill Creek Residential continues to oversee construction of the 15-story tower, located at 810 Division St. A year’s end completion is being eyed.
Within the residential and retail tower, P.volve and High Street Wine will join a taproom to be owned and operated by Asheville, North Carolina-based craft beer business Hi-Wire Brewing.
Once construction is completed, Modera Gulch, which sits adjacent to the back of the building home to Party Fowl, will offer 378 residential units, 18,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial/retail space and 532 parking spaces. The local office of Raleigh-based engineering firm Kimley-Horn and Atlanta-based land-planning and architecture company Cooper Carry are participating.
Mill Creek paid $19 million for the roughly 1.4-acre property.
The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the two publications, with TCP ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.