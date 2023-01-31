810

Modera Gulch

New York-based franchise fitness brand P.volve has tapped The Gulch for its first Tennessee location.

Cynthia Hannah and Ben Hannah will serve as franchisees and owners of the business, which will be located at the under-construction Modera Gulch, according to a release. A year's end opening is targeted.

Hannahs

Cynthia and Ben Hannah

