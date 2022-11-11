Fifth

Fifth + Broadway is seen in center of photo

 Courtesy of Brookfield, Aerial Innovations

Downtown’s Fifth + Broadway is slated to be sold.

According to the most recent Metro Industrial Development Board agenda, Denver-based real estate investment firm Northwood Investors will purchase the mixed-used development from Brookfield Properties.

Tags

My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.