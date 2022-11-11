Downtown’s Fifth + Broadway is slated to be sold.
According to the most recent Metro Industrial Development Board agenda, Denver-based real estate investment firm Northwood Investors will purchase the mixed-used development from Brookfield Properties.
The Post was unable to determine when the transaction will be finalized and if the purchase will include all of Fifth + Broadway’s multiple buildings. These include the structures housing Assembly Food Hall and the National Museum of African American Music, residential and retail tower The Place and Class A office tower 501 Commerce (the headquarters of AllianceBernstein).
Because the National Museum of African American Music operates via a payment in lieu of taxes agreement with the Metro Industrial Development Board (IDB) — and due to that that arrangement's relationship to the lease with Brookfield — the IDB will need to approve a landlord change. The board will vote Nov. 16.
OliverMcMillan (which Brookfield acquired in 2018) and late local developer Pat Emery developed the site of Fifth + Broadway, which carried an estimated tag of more than $425 million and sits on the former footprint of the Nashville Convention Center. Having started initial work on the effort in 2013 when he was part of Spectrum | Emery, Emery (who was an owner of Hall Emery at the time of his recent death) called Fifth + Broadway a “legacy achievement” in early 2021 (the first components of the development opened in late 2020).
The Northwood website notes the company owns and manages $19 billion worth of real estate and is home to about 250 employees. It deploys about $7 billion in investor equity.
Northwood, which also offers a major New York office, is not new to Nashville. In October, the company paid $55.2 million for the Music Row building home to BMG Rights Management (read here). And in June, Northwood acquired for $119 million the Broadwest main tower component that offers the 234-room Hilton Conrad hotel (read here).
Northwood also owns One and Two Franklin Park in Cool Springs, having paid $200 million for the property in October 2020 (read here).
Nashville Business Journal was the first local media entity to report the looming real estate transaction and, this past summer, that Fifth + Broadway was being offered for sale. NBJ reports that previous Brookfield filings suggest a closing could be finalized by early 2023.