Davidson County’s turbocharged housing market has continued to cool down some, and fewer buyers are paying over asking prices than they were this summer, according to Greater Nashville Realtors president-elect Steve Jolly.
September home sales declined by 8 percent month-over-month, with 102 fewer homes being sold than in August. Sales last month also slid by 13 percent year-over-year with nearly 200 fewer homes sold this September than last September, according to statistics provided by GNR.
Prices are settling down some too, but not by much. Month-over-month the median home sales price dropped nominally by $5,000 to $380,000. Conversely, it has increased by nearly 15 percent — $50,000 — since September 2020.
Last month, the amount of available inventory was up month-over-month and from September 2020. There were 1,587 homes for sale in Davidson County last month. Meanwhile, in August there were 1,548 homes for sale and in September 2020 there were 1,017.
“There was more available inventory but significantly fewer new listings added this September than last September,” Jolly said. “There were 28-percent fewer new listings added last month (1,479) than a year ago (1,892).”
In September, the typical home was on the market for 30 days before selling, which remains unchanged from August, according to GNR.
The average number of offers per home declined in September, according to Jolly. The share of buyers who waived inspection and appraisal contingencies in their offers — a common tactic for winning bidding wars — declined as well, suggesting buyers felt they were regaining some advantage.
Still, the market remains most competitive at lower price points, where buyers with limited cash can be outbid by investors or cash buyers, according to Jolly.
“We are seeing fewer and fewer first-time homebuyers,” Jolly said.
Nationally, the share of first-time home buyers in the market fell to 29 percent, the lowest level since January 2019, according to the National Association of Realtors.
Building activity has increased due to strong demand and slight improvement in the supply chain, but some home builders have sold more homes than they can build and now are limiting sales as they catch up, according to a spokesperson from the Homebuilders Association of Tennessee.
Overall the housing market remains hot in Davidson County; however, the market will continue its seasonal wane through the fall and winter months, experts said.
