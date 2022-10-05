The Metro Council on Tuesday night deferred for the sixth time a second-reading vote on a zoning change that would allow movement on a mixed-use project eyed for a McFerrin Park site.

Austin-based Cypress Real Estate Advisors (CREA) eyed up to 12 buildings with residential space, some retail and two structured parking garages. That overall project, with an estimated $300 million price tag, would offer about 1,150 residences and 225 units reserved for various levels of affordability if it materializes.