The Metro Council on Tuesday night deferred for the sixth time a second-reading vote on a zoning change that would allow movement on a mixed-use project eyed for a McFerrin Park site.
Austin-based Cypress Real Estate Advisors (CREA) eyed up to 12 buildings with residential space, some retail and two structured parking garages. That overall project, with an estimated $300 million price tag, would offer about 1,150 residences and 225 units reserved for various levels of affordability if it materializes.
As the Post recently reported, the company has crafted a Plan B, which would see the development offer between 212 and 245 market rate units for the roughly 14.4-acre property. The East Nashville site offers a main address of 301 N. Second St., with the company having paid $30.1 million for it in December 2021.
Councilmember Sean Parker, in whose District 5 the property sits, sought a deferral on the vote Tuesday night, landing council support for the motion. However, a public hearing related to the proposal was allowed to go forward. Residents spoke with a mix of both support and opposition.
Parker told The Tennessean the original CREA plan offers some value but that the most recent deferral will allow for additional chances to alter the plan before the next council reading, slated for Nov. 1, regarding the specific plan rezoning request.
Parker could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
CREA officials declined to say Wednesday if they will quickly move on implementing their alternative plan for the site, last home to RiverChase Apartments.
“Given the lack of certainty about the city’s support, it has become necessary that we consider an alternate development plan that is available with the underlying zoning,” the company emailed the Post last week. “We remain devoted to our original plan.”
CREA and various nonprofit partners helped most of the former RiverChase residents find new homes and, as originally proposed, the redevelopment of the site included a commitment that would have enabled RiverChase’s “legacy residents” to return to the future buildings after completion.
In June, CREA and multiple nonprofit organizations — including The Equity Alliance, Stand Up Nashville and Nashville Organized for Action and Hope — reached an impasse on negotiations regarding a proposed community benefits agreement.
However, in July CREA reached a CBA with the Urban League of Middle Tennessee.