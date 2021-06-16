A 28-townhome Inglewood project is slated to see construction start in late fall.
To be called Sunnymeade Commons, the development will unfold at 3930 Gallatin Pike at the intersection of that street and Sunnymeade Drive. A joint venture between Public Square and Open Works, both Nashville-based firms, will undertake the East Nashville project.
Permits have been applied for, according to Clay Haynes, principal and owner of Public Square. Will Rosenthal founded Open Works and also is an architect who will design the four buildings (two with six residences and two with seven). Construction will take place in a single phase.
Haynes said he and Rosenthal are interviewing general contractors and lending partners and will make those selections this summer. The two emailed the Post the following statement.
"We are designing spaces that intentionally consider the new work-from-home environment. We live in a creative city and want to deliver a project that Nashville hasn't seen before, one that is thoughtfully designed and future-facing. The units will be all-electric and ready for high-speed electric car chargers from day one. Buyers will find distinctive design touches throughout each unit in an effort to exceed the required energy code standards."
Each unit will offer 1,450 square feet and feature three bedrooms (including a ground floor studio suite), 2.5 baths, two carport parking spaces and a second-story outdoor space positioned off the main living area. There will be two layouts for the 28 units.
Haynes said the asking prices for the residences are expected be in the low $400,000s, making them under $300 per square foot.
The project will unfold in Metro Councilmember Emily Benedict’s District 7.
"Rather than significant development deep in our neighborhood, Sunnymeade Commons is the type of density that I've wanted to see," Benedict said. "It's on Gallatin Pike, where infrastructure is more easily adaptable, and where we can leverage city services such as transit. This is of particular interest as the WeGo Route 56 on Gallatin Pike has the highest ridership in the city. I look forward to community conversations to ensure this project meets the expectations of our residents."
Haynes and Rosenthal created an LLC to pay $1.25 million for the property in February, according to Metro records. Haynes also is hoping to undertake an adaptive reuse project (read here) at 943-947 Woodland St. near Five Points. He is perhaps best known locally for his update of the quirky (and previously referred to as) No Dogs building in Salemtown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.