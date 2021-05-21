A mixed-use building is being eyed for a Fairgounds Nashville-area site on the so-called Tech Hill.
To be located at 510 Interstate Blvd. S. off Nolensville Road, the building will offer 220 residential units and almost 60,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, according to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department. The planning commission last week approved a rezoning to mixed-use from industrial.
The Post was unable to determine the prospective developer or if a rendering has been finalized. However, Nashville-based real estate investor Nick Spiva owns the 2-acre parcel, on which sit three buildings (one of which, pictured, accommodates Sweeping Corp. of America). Spiva could not be reached for comment.
Nearby the site slated for the building sit both condominium project Alloy and Tech Hill Commons, an office building that houses the Greater Nashville Technology Council. Bongo Java Roasting Company operates on Tech Hill, also.
Nashville-based land-planning and landscape architecture company Edge is participating in the project.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Colby Sledge’s District 17.
