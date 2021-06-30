A Fairgrounds-area industrial building has sold for $2.69 million, more than twice the figure for which it most recently changed hands five and a half years ago.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 20,090-square-foot structure is an LLC that seemingly is affiliated with an individual about whom the Post was unable to determine details. The building opened in 1940 and offers an address of 2101 Dunn Ave.
The seller was Maryland-based The Gagnier Group LLC, which paid $1,265,000 million for the property in December 2015, according to Metro records.
The building sits on a 1.13-acre site located about 3.5 blocks west of Nolensville Road and a two blocks south of the fairgrounds in South Nashville. It is home to Southbound Film Lab, which bills itself as a photo lab that “specializes in black and white and C-41 processing for 35mm and 120 film.”
For context, the property sold seven times from 1979 to 1998 with dollar figures ranging from $13,500 to $44,000.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the most recent transaction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.