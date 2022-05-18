Fairgrounds Nashville-area apartment property Accent Edgewood has sold for an undisclosed sum.
According to a release, the new owner of the 236-unit building, with an address of 2165 Nolensville Pike and located near Wedgwood-Houston, is Columbia, South Carolina-based PassiveInvesting.com.
The seller was Atlanta-based Westplan Investors, which paid $7.15 million for the 4.95-acre then-raw land in December 2019, before redeveloping the site with the two-building Accent Edgewood (formerly called Braxton Music City).
The Davidson County Register of Deeds has yet to record the transaction, and the Post was unable to determine a purchase price.
PassiveInvesting.com officials could not be reached for comment. The company website notes 4,318 apartment units under management, representing a collective value of about $1 billion.
JLL Senior Managing Director John Weber, Senior Director Ian Anderson and Director Vic Ciancetta represented Westplan in the transaction, the release notes.
Located near Nashville SC home stadium Geodis Park, Accent Edgewood features a fitness center, a swimming pool, a dog washing area, bicycle storage, a lounge, a coffee area, co-working space and a recording room.
Nashville-based Hardaway Construction served as general contractor, with Innsbrook, Virginia-based Poole and Poole Architecture having provided design work.
Of note, former state legislator Earl C. Shacklett Jr., who served in the early 1970s, seemingly owned the South Nashville property at one time. Metro records show Shacklett and others paid $5,250 for the land in 1980.
