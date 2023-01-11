A West Nashville building once home to a McDougal’s Chicken has been offered for sale for $950,000.
The 0.26-acre property sits at 316 White Bridge Pike across the street from Sprintz Furniture Showroom.
A partnership that includes Nashville-based plastic surgeon Jeffrey Marvel owns the property, having paid $799,000 for it in April 2022. McDougal’s Chicken closed prior to that deal (it opened at the site in 2015) and still operates in Edgehill near The Gulch on 12th Avenue South and in Maryland Farms in Brentwood.
Marketing materials note the small building located on the site opened in 1940, with the property zoned for commercial use.
Marvel, who is handling the listing, said he considered the site for his Marvel Cosmetic Surgery business before pivoting to offer it for sale. The business operates in Midtown.
The listing is the equivalent of about $84 per foot based on acreage and $424 based on the building’s size. Marvel said any future buyer could seek to rezone the property to residential.
For context, Tommy McDougal and Kristi McDougal paid $360,000 for the property in 2015 before selling for $799,000 seven years later to the partnership that includes Marvel.
McDougal's is known for its chicken fingers and wings, salads, sandwiches, fries, free soft serve ice cream, beer and house-made sauces. The business began operations in Hillsboro Village in January 2004, with that location having since closed (read more here).
