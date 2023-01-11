316

316 White Bridge Road as seen before McDougal's Chicken closed

A West Nashville building once home to a McDougal’s Chicken has been offered for sale for $950,000.

The 0.26-acre property sits at 316 White Bridge Pike across the street from Sprintz Furniture Showroom.

