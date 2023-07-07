A Rutledge Hill building most recently home to SoBro Law Group and dating to the mid-19th century has sold for $2.9 million.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the property, located at 513 Third Ave. S., is an LLC with which is affiliated Compass Real Estate affiliate broker Manish Hari Patel.
Patel said his plan to acquire a property at 511 Third Ave. S. to as to perhaps redevelop the two parcels (which would offer 0.40 acres) with a hotel.
Via a general partnership, the sellers were attorneys Amy Wood and Adam LaFevor. The two operate SoBro Law Group nearby at 101 Lea Ave., having paid $3.25 million for that property in August 2021 (read here). Wood and LaFevor, who paid $930,000 for the just-sold building, also own and operate Commerce Title & Escrow from the Lea Avenue building.
Metro records for the just-sold Third Avenue property, which sits on 0.18 acres and seemingly served as a residence years ago, date to 1927. One of Nashville's oldest structures, the building opened in 1854, according to LaFevor, and does not offer a tenant.
Relatedly, and according to a separate document, Patel and the LLC have landed a $2.32 million loan from Lebanon-based First Freedom Bank.
Two parcels to the north, Indianapolis-based developer Sun Development and Management Corp. continues construction of its Hilton hotel The Printing House (read here). To offer 181 rooms and a corner retail/restaurant space at ground level, the 11-floor building offers an address of 501 Third Ave. S.
Also nearby, New York-based real estate investment and development giant Tishman Speyer continues to make progress on a project that will include two 49-story towers (read here). In addition, out-of-town development companies The Congress Group and Centrum plan major multi-building projects (read here).
Vickie Saito, a broker and senior vice president with Colliers, represented Woods and LaFevor. Sam Anto, an affiliate broker with Compass, represented the buyer.