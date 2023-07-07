A Rutledge Hill building most recently home to SoBro Law Group and dating to the mid-19th century has sold for $2.9 million.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the property, located at 513 Third Ave. S., is an LLC with which is affiliated Compass Real Estate affiliate broker Manish Hari Patel.

513

513 Third Ave. S. as seen in 2019