A Germantown property once home to Saint Mark Baptist Church and near Monell’s restaurant has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
The modernist church building is located at 1226 Sixth Ave. N., while an accompanying 0.28-acre parking lot at 1220-1222 Sixth Ave. N. is part of the offering.
The parking lot and the church building are sandwiched by a structure once home to boutique law firm Klein Solomon PLLC. The firm now operates, still in Germantown, at 1322 Fourth Ave. N. in a building for which it paid $1.57 million in May 2020 (read here).
A trust owns the for-sale properties, having bought them from the church in November 2019 for $2.5 million, according to Metro records. The Saint Mark Baptist Church congregation no longer worships from the 5,600-square-foot building at 1226 Sixth, a site that covers 0.16 acres.
Members of the ownership trust include Craig Fruin, according to a Metro document. Of note, Fruin is co-owner of CSM Management, which is co-based in Los Angeles and in Nashville (at 1311 Sixth near the for-sale properties). The CSM Management artist roster has included at times Lenny Kravitz, Jeff Lynne (of ELO fame), Stevie Nicks, Chris Isaak, Def Leppard and Tesla, among others.
The trust has enlisted John Maxwell, principal of Green Hills-based Alpine Ventures, to oversee the marketing and sale of the North Nashville properties.
Maxwell said the offering is attractive, in part, due to both the properties’ proximity to various Germantown commercial businesses and its mixed-use neighborhood alternative zoning, which allows for a low-intensity mixture of residential, retail and office uses.
“The properties are located directly across the street from Monell's, and a few parcels down from [bar] Mother's Ruin and the future home of [restaurant] Taco Mamacita,” Maxwell said. “Both properties have been rezoned to MUN-NS, which is very unusual in Germantown and can accommodate a variety of future uses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.