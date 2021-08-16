Historically, home has been where the heart is. In today’s Nashville, home is where you can afford to pay more than asking price.
Last month, Davidson County home prices experienced their biggest annual increase in more than two decades. According to Greater Nashville Realtors, the median home sales price in Davidson County topped $441,000 for the first time. The figure is nearly 20 percent higher than the mark of a year ago, spurred by an unprecedented spike in demand coupled with a significant supply shortage.
Social distancing guidelines and local lockdowns helped stoke desires for more space. This past summer, many Nashville apartment dwellers decided to trade city living for suburbia. And the pandemic has helped sustain a Music City migration from other markets around the country: Nashville was the No. 1 city for inbound migration in 2020, according to UHaul. Remote work structures have allowed people living in more expensive cities such as San Francisco and New York to move to less expensive markets such as Nashville, where they can afford to buy a home.
“I’ve worked with a host of out-of-town buyers, who see a $500,000 or $600,000 house as a steal. That doesn’t exist in California or New York,” said local real estate agent Steve Jolly, who is with Benchmark Realty.
Such price perspectives from transplants have consistently pushed purchase prices over list values. In fact, 60 percent of single-family homes in Davidson County sold for more than their list prices in July.
Other agents have stories similar to Jolly’s. Bobby Hite has been a fixture on the Nashville real estate scene for more than three decades. He said out-of-town buyers are putting pressure on the local market like he’s never seen before.
“We are routinely seeing outside money come in with all-cash offers over list price,” he said.
Data supports Hite’s anecdotal evidence: Recent statistics from Greater Nashville Realtors reveal that most homes in Davidson County are on average selling for 104 percent of list price. As to Hite’s all-cash claim, the National Association of Realtors has reported a 3 percent increase in all-cash offers nationwide and a 5 percent rise in Tennessee.
Supply factors in, too
Demand is definitely driving up sales but a supply shortage also is helping push prices higher. Inventory has been slashed by nearly two-thirds since last July. A year ago, there were 3,701 homes listed for sale in Davidson County; four weeks ago, that number was just 1,636, and there is a shortage of both new construction and existing homes.
New construction has been inhibited by rising material costs, a scarce labor force and a supply chain that looks more like a labyrinth than a smooth linear process. While it has retreated from its spring highs, the price of lumber is still up more than 250 percent in the last 12 months. The National Association of Homebuilders says that has added more than $24,000 to the price of the average single-family home and the Middle Tennessee Home Builders Association said the number of new home starts in the Metro area has nearly been cut in half due to supply issues.
Adding to the shortage: Many current homeowners are hesitant to sell for fear they won’t be able to find another home.
“I’ve heard a number of potential sellers say they aren't going to sell because they don’t think they will find another home or a better home within their moving timeline and budget,” Jolly said.
Numbers from Greater Nashville Realtors give credence to timeline concerns. The “average days on market” has dropped from 22 days to just 13 days.
These notable numbers have many people asking if the housing market might crash like it did in 2008. Jolly says he doesn’t foresee another housing collapse. Then, he said, many lenders were writing loans people couldn’t afford while supply was abundant, two things he said aren’t happening now.
However, CCIM Chief Economist KC Conway has some trepidation about where the market is headed. He said some homes are selling for more than they are worth due to the current competitive climate. Traditionally, homes have appreciated in value at a rate of 2 percent to 3 percent a year but that rate has seemingly become irrelevant to buyers given the pandemic’s dynamics.
“What happens when the supply chain issues are resolved and buyers no longer have to pay an over-asking price to purchase a home?” Conway said. “Recent homeowners might not be able to recoup what they paid for the home for another five to 10 years.”
Unfortunately, there’s no way to predict whether homeowners who paid more than asking price will be “stuck inside their four walls” like Paul McCartney or might be forced to take a loss down the road. For now — with the delta variant picking up steam across the South and mask mandates trickling back into buildings — the Davidson County housing market doesn’t show any signs of cooling off.
