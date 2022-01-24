Nashville-based civil engineering, landscape architecture and land planning company Ragan-Smith Associates has added Scotty Bernick and Colin Johnson as shareholders.
According to a release, Bernick brings 16 years of experience, having joined Ragan-Smith as an intern in 2004. Bernice is a key player with the firm's landscape architecture and has earned recognition from the Heritage Foundation with a preservation award related to an infill project in Franklin.
Johnson joined Ragan-Smith in 2016 and leads the company’s Chattanooga office. With 16 years of experience and a background in civil engineering and business, Johnson has focused on projects related to revitalization of Chattanooga’s urban and suburban fabric.
Joe Griffin, Ragan-Smith Associates CEO, said the personnel moves reflect the firm’s “commitment to strong succession planning and providing ample growth opportunities throughout our disciplines. We’re proud to welcome the two newest members to the firm’s ownership.”
Founded in 1933, Ragan-Smith is based in East Nashville with additional offices in both Murfreesboro and Chattanooga. The company is home to 150 employees.
