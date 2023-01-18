Two office buildings — one home to debt collection agency Frost-Arnett Company and the other having once accommodated Lucent Health — located east of downtown and on the same street have been offered for sale for undisclosed asking prices.

Opened in 1999, the Frost-Arnett building offers about 43,500 square feet and sits on 3.53 acres at 2105 Elm Hill Pike. An LLC affiliated with Frost-Arnett owns the property, having paid $5.6 million for it in 2016, Metro records show. The building offers at least one other tenant.

2105

2105 Elm Hill Pike
Screen Shot 2023-01-18 at 2.36.44 PM.png

1826 Elm Hill Pike

