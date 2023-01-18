Two office buildings — one home to debt collection agency Frost-Arnett Company and the other having once accommodated Lucent Health — located east of downtown and on the same street have been offered for sale for undisclosed asking prices.
Opened in 1999, the Frost-Arnett building offers about 43,500 square feet and sits on 3.53 acres at 2105 Elm Hill Pike. An LLC affiliated with Frost-Arnett owns the property, having paid $5.6 million for it in 2016, Metro records show. The building offers at least one other tenant.
Winston Hickman, a co-founder with Ernest Taylor of what would evolve as T.W. Frierson Contractor Inc., once owned the property, having paid $468,000 for it in 1999, Metro records show.
The Frost-Arnett-connected LLC has enlisted Scott Davis and John Ayers, agents with the Brentwood office of Crye-Leike Commercial, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
The other building, a one-story structure with about 23,100 square feet, sits on 1.6 acres at 1826 Elm Hill Pike. Lucent Health, a third-party administrator serving the self-insured employer market, now operates at 424 Church St. downtown.
An LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine, owns the property. Stephen Prather, Jonathan Douillard and Michael Groos, brokers with locally based Charles Hawkins Co., are overseeing the marketing and sale of the property.
John H. Harland Co., one of the nation’s largest check-printing companies, once owned the property and seemingly worked from the building, which opened in 1971. The company is affiliated with San Antonio-based HarlandClarke.
