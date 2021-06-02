A partnership affiliated with Nashville-based CA South Development and a Connecticut entity has paid almost $19.6 million for an Edgehill site located near downtown Nashville’s inner-interstate loop and on which it plans a project.
Led by Meg Epstein, CA South Development is seeking to undertake redevelopment of the 3.1-acre, 16-parcel property, which fronts Eighth Avenue South at its T-intersection with South Street at 910 Eighth Ave. S. on the northeast fringe of Edgehill.
A general partnership including Moni Advani, chief investment officer of chef Maneet Chauhan's Nashville-based Morph Hospitality Group (which owns various restaurants including Chauhan Ale and Masala House in the North Gulch), was the seller. The GP paid $8.9 million for the property in 2015, according to Metro records, and previously considered redeveloping the site itself.
Greenwich, Connecticut-based Belpointe, a private equity investment firm and public real estate investment trust that focuses partly on opportunity zone multi-family projects, will be CA South’s financial partner. Belpointe, which is listed on one of the Metro documents, owns several operating businesses. According to the company website, these include Belpointe Asset Management LLC, a financial asset management firm that manages more than $1 billion in tradable securities.
Epstein could not be reached for comment; however, a source with information about the deal told the Post Byran Fort with the local office of CBRE brokered the deal for the seller.
Specifically, the partnership paid $19,587,629. Based on acreage, the deal is the equivalent of about $142 per square foot.
Documents recently submitted to Metro show the new owners plan a seven-story building (pictured) with 252 residences (75 one-bedroom and 177 two-bedroom units), a 15,000-square-foot restaurant space and a parking garage with 437 spaces. The working name seemingly is 910 Eighth Ave. S.
CA South has enlisted Franklin-based Barnett Design Studio (architecture), Los Angeles-based Pettas Architecture (design architect) Nashville-based Ragan-Smith Associates (engineering and landscape architect) and the local office of KCI Technologies for traffic engineering.
The team will go before the Metro Planning Commission on June 24 to seek site plan approval. The property sits within Metro Councilmember Colby Sledge’s District 17.
Epstein and CA South have been active in Edgehill, including with Illume and Alina. The company is also working on residential projects in Pie Town and in North Capitol. (Read more here.)
