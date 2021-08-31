An Edgehill commercial building has been offered for sale for $849,000 — more than twice the figure for which it last changed ownership hands about three years ago.
Located at 1704 Eighth Ave. S. across from Reservoir Park, the structure opened in 1945 and sits on 0.4 acres.
According to Metro records, Epiq Engineering LLC owns the property, having paid $400,000 for it in May 2018.
Epiq Engineering operates from the 1,200-square-foot structure, with the owners seemingly having given the building an interior update since the purchase three years ago.
The offering is the equivalent of $708 per foot based on the building’s size.
The owners have enlisted Jana Truman, managing broker with Brentwood-based Accel Group, to handle the marketing and sale of the property. The property sold in 1975, for $22,500, according to Metro records.
Truman told the Post she has given about eight showings since the listing went live Monday.
"It is almost impossible to find a standalone office building this size as small as it is anywhere in the urban core," she said. "This is a rare find."
Epiq Engineering is led by co-owners Dave Collins and Jordan Tlumak, who could not be reached for comment. The company specializes in structural engineering.
