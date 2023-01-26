An Edgehill mixed-use building that opened in 2021 is slated for a café.

Novel Edgehill, located at 805 12th Ave. S., is now being prepped for Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee, according to a permit. Valued at $350,000, the permit will allow for the build-out of the 2,877-square foot café space. Franklin-based MTLC Building Group is handling the job.

Novel Edgehill

Novel Edgehill as seen in 2021

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the two publications, with TCP ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.