An Edgehill mixed-use building that opened in 2021 is slated for a café.
Novel Edgehill, located at 805 12th Ave. S., is now being prepped for Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee, according to a permit. Valued at $350,000, the permit will allow for the build-out of the 2,877-square foot café space. Franklin-based MTLC Building Group is handling the job.
Charlotte-based Crescent Communities and Pearl Street Partners of Brentwood co-developed the site with the mixed-use building (read here), with the property last home to mental illness and substance abuse recovery services business Park Center.
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee (LTH) is based in Roswell, Georgia (near Atlanta), and its cafes are found in seven states. Locally, the coffee shop operates at Cortland Bellevue (formerly Novel West Nashville). Crescent sold that property in September 2021 to Atlanta-based Cortland for $155 million (read here).
Jonathan Golden started LTH in 2006 after spending time in Rwanda. He bills the business as being socially and environmentally conscious.
The five-story Novel (stylized as “NOVEL”) Edgehill offers 270 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment units and 6,000 square feet of retail space. The cafe will join fitness provider Bodyrok.
