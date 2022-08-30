Multiple East Nashville warehouses — including one home to the European cymbal and hand-drum percussion manufacturing company Meinl — have sold for about $57.54 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.

With a main address of 3311 Ambrose Ave., the four structures sit on 18.26 acres.

3311 Ambrose art

3311 Ambrose

