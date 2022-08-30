Multiple East Nashville warehouses — including one home to the European cymbal and hand-drum percussion manufacturing company Meinl — have sold for about $57.54 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The sellers were three LLCs including David Crabtree and Rodes Hart, officials with Green Hills-based commercial real estate company Brookside Properties. The LLCs paid $13.6 million for the property in 2015, Metro records note.
The new owner is a partnership affiliated with Austin-based private equity firm Stonelake Capital Partners, which in May paid about $3.67 million for industrial property near Antioch (read here).
That acquisition followed Stonelake’s having paid $76.5 million in February for 13 Goodlettsville warehouses with a collective 957,000 square feet.
The east side acquisition marks Stonelake’s eighth investment in the Nashville market in the last 21 months. Stonelake, which also has a presence in Dallas and finalized its first area purchase in 2020, focuses on acquiring and developing sites with industrial warehouse buildings.
In addition to Meinl, the just-sold buildings accommodate computer security services company Dynamic Lifestyle Innovations and audio visual equipment rental services business Clair Global, among other operations.
Founded in 1951 and headquartered in Gutenstetten, Germany, Meinl is one of the world’s four largest manufacturers of cymbals, joining Zildjian, Sabian and Paiste.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
