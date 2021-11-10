A South Carolina-based developer is seeking a residential building for East Nashville, a project that would represent the company’s second in the city.
Woodfield Development is eyeing the five-story building with 240 units for 2600 Dickerson Pike, according to a document filed with the Metro Planning Department. The local office of Raleigh-based land-planning and engineering company Kimley-Horn is listed on the document. The site offers no building.
Currently, Woodfield is under construction on a Midtown apartment development (read here). To feature two buildings, both of six floors, the as-yet-unnamed $82 million project will include a collective 292 residential units and be located at 1600 Patterson St., as the Post reported in December 2020.
Woodfield officials could not be reached for comment, and the Post could not determine if a rendering for the future project is available.
A Thursday, Dec. 9, Metro Planning Commission meeting is slated, at which a specific plan rezoning will be requested.
If it materializes, the project will sit on a multi-parcel site of about 5.2 acres. Woodfield has yet to acquire the property.
For the project, Charlotte-based Housing Studio will serve as architect. Also participating will Barge Design Solutions and BDY Environmental, both locally based.
Woodfield specializes in the development of sites with three- to eight-story apartment buildings in both urban and suburban settings. The residential buildings are located primarily in Mid-Atlantic states. The company, which also operates offices in Washington D.C., Charlotte, Raleigh and Charleston, started developments in Atlanta and in Florida last year.
