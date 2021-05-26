An East Nashville property located near the Metro Development and Housing Agency’s under-construction The Skyliner has been offered for sale for $1.3 million.
The offering of the 1.14-acre commercial-zoned property, which offers two nondescript buildings, is the equivalent of about $1.14 million per acre and $26 per square foot. The address is 2803 Dickerson Pike.
Nearby at 2820 Dickerson St. an apartment building with more than 300 units is being eyed by Rudra Investments.
Multiple family members own the property, with that ownership seemingly dating to 1973, according to Metro records.
The family members have enlisted Michelle Lasley, a Realtor with Murfreesboro-based Team George Weeks Real Estate, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
Lasley told the Post the property offering already has garnered "much attention." She said that Dickerson Pike's proximity to River North and the future Oracle campus are noteworthy.
The aforementioned The Skyliner (read more here) will offer 147 apartment units and be marketed as affordable housing.
