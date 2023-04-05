The owner of one of East Nashville's most grand residences has paid $4.3 million for two nearby and adjacent properties.
Edward Clay, the owner of wedding and events venue services business, and building, East Ivy Mansion, now owns 408 Russell St. and 409 Fatherland St. The former offers a building that is seemingly home to television advertising broadcasting-focused Adtec Digital, while the latter is raw land.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller was Dark Corporation Inc., a related entity with which paid $150,000 for the two Edgefield properties in 1993. That entity is led by Ronald Johnson, who owns Adtec Digital.
Clay also owns the East Ivy Mansion property, which offers an address of 209 S. Fifth St. and for which he paid $2.95 million in 2017, Metro records note. Clay could not be reached for comment.
The East Ivy Mansion website notes the Italian-Renaissance style residence was constructed in 1867 and includes “a majestic marble-floored atrium, a rustic walnut library, a sitting parlor, a grand dining room, a spacious living room area, a winding staircase, seven bedrooms and a master suite.”
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
