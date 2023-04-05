The owner of one of East Nashville's most grand residences has paid $4.3 million for two nearby and adjacent properties.

Edward Clay, the owner of wedding and events venue services business, and building, East Ivy Mansion, now owns 408 Russell St. and 409 Fatherland St. The former offers a building that is seemingly home to television advertising broadcasting-focused Adtec Digital, while the latter is raw land.

408 Russell St.

408 Russell St. as seen in 2017

