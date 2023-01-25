East Nashville-based real estate investor Tyler Cauble and pro hockey player Victor Bartley are offering for sale for $700,000 an east side commercial property they purchased about 2.5 years ago.

Located at 3210 Gallatin Pike, the property includes a 1950-opened building formerly home to convenience stores RJ Market and Inglewood Drive-In Market and now vacant.

3210

3210 Gallatin Pike as seen in late 2020

