East Nashville-based real estate investor Tyler Cauble and pro hockey player Victor Bartley are offering for sale for $700,000 an east side commercial property they purchased about 2.5 years ago.
Located at 3210 Gallatin Pike, the property includes a 1950-opened building formerly home to convenience stores RJ Market and Inglewood Drive-In Market and now vacant.
The listing comes after Cauble and Bartley, of Sixty Four Investments, paid $445,000 for the property in September 2020 (read here) and planned to lease to catering business In Good Company, with the 2,176-square-foot building’s interior and exterior redesigned by locally based architecture company Pfeffer Torode.
For context, the seller in the 2020 deal, Abolghassem Fatheddin, paid $200,000 for the property in August 2019, according to Metro records.
Bartley once played with the Nashville Predators and is currently with the Utah Grizzlies of the East Coast Hockey League.
The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the two publications, with TCP ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.