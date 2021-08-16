An East Nashville parcel of raw land located near Five Points has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
With an address of 949 Main St., the property offer 0.6 acres and zoning that would permit multifamily residential, commercial, hospitality, retail and institutional uses. Marketing materials note a future. the site allows a building of up to seven stories and approximately 78,000 square feet.
A family partnership owns the property, having paid $450,000 for it in 2013, according to Metro records.
Clay Haynes, founder of Nashville-based boutique brokerage company Public Square, is a member of the family and is handling the marketing of the property, which sits across Main Street from fitness business Gym 5.
“This is a fantastic development site [that offers] a great opportunity for a developer that wants a project with easy access to downtown [and] to many of East Nashville's best walkable amenities,” said Haynes, who lives in East Nashville. “We have seen strong interest in just a few days on the market.”
