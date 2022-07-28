The owners of Wedgewood-Houston cocktail bar Never Never have acquired the East Nashville building home to Vandyke Bed & Beverage.
The Post has been unable to determine the purchase price, as the Davidson County Register of Deeds has not yet recorded the deal. However, sources confirmed the deal. The property was listed for $4.6 million earlier this year.
Located at 105 S. 11th St. in Five Points, the building offers eight hotel rooms, a ground-floor bar (fronting 11th), an outdoor patio/courtyard and a private rooftop terrace.
The seller of both the hotel business and the building was Carib Hospitality GP, led by Justin Prince. Carib had a long-term ground lease with a family trust that owns the 0.16 acres of land itself, with one of the family members having acquired it in 1977 for $38,000.
The new owners, brothers Jamie Kenney and Bryan Kenney, will operate via that ground lease.
Vandyke Bed & Beverage opened in April 2019. The building — Nashville-based Quirk Designs handled architectural duties — previously was called The EastSider. It offers about 7,050 square feet.
Located to the left of Vandyke is the building that has in recent years been home to bike shops and a record store and, to the right, the structure accommodating cafe Bongo East.
Prince was represented by Jim Foley, owner of Nashville-based Foley Real Estate LLC.
The Kenneys were represented by John Lott, an agent with Nashville-based Main Street Real Estate.
Never Never is located at 413 Houston St. (read more here).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In