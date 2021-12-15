The FieldHouse Jones Hotel building located in East Nashville has sold for $27.75 million.
The new owner of the property, located at 811 Main St., is an LLC affiliated with a Jackson, Wyoming-based trust, officials with which the Post was unable to contact.
The seller was Lyla Tov Hospitality Holdings LLC, which includes Nashville-based developer Adam Leibowitz and various business partners.
The sale does not include the hospitality business itself, with the Post unable to determine the entity to operate the hotel.
Offering 93 rooms and a rooftop bar, the five-story hotel building opened briefly in late 2019 before closing after suffering damage during the March 2020 tornado and facing the pandemic.
Rehabbing has been finalized and the building was sold as essentially a new structure. Atlanta-based Hodges Ward Elliott handled the marketing and sale of the property.
The sale is the equivalent of about $298,400 per room. For comparison, the 482-room Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown sold in June for $169.7 million, the equivalent of about $352,000 per room (read here).
“While it was bittersweet to sell, we feel that the hotel has landed in great hands and we wish the new owner much success,” Leibowitz emailed the Post.
