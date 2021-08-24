1201 art

1201 Dickerson Pike

An East Nashville commercial property has sold for $1.9 million — more than nine times the price for which it last changed hands 32 years ago, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.

The new owner of the 0.48-acre property at 1201 Dickerson Pike is an LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine. The entity is affiliated with a Memphis individual who seemingly does not undertake development.

The sellers were Susan Lang and Martin Lang, who paid $210,000 for the property in 1989, according to Metro records. The new owner has landed a $1.52 million loan from FirstBank.

The property, home to a 1958-constructed building accommodating Nashville Pizza and Pasta and The Transmission Store, is located near the site on which Minneapolis area-based Dominium is planning a 255-unit affordable housing development (read more here). The aforementioned Martin Lang seemingly owns the transmission business.

The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.

My position with Nashville Post has evolved since 2000 when I began work with the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister pub in 2008 (when I began some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have worked mainly with the Post since late 2011.

