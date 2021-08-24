An East Nashville commercial property has sold for $1.9 million — more than nine times the price for which it last changed hands 32 years ago, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the 0.48-acre property at 1201 Dickerson Pike is an LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine. The entity is affiliated with a Memphis individual who seemingly does not undertake development.
The sellers were Susan Lang and Martin Lang, who paid $210,000 for the property in 1989, according to Metro records. The new owner has landed a $1.52 million loan from FirstBank.
The property, home to a 1958-constructed building accommodating Nashville Pizza and Pasta and The Transmission Store, is located near the site on which Minneapolis area-based Dominium is planning a 255-unit affordable housing development (read more here). The aforementioned Martin Lang seemingly owns the transmission business.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
