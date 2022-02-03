An East Nashville commercial building located at the intersection that includes Lipstick Lounge and Cinco De Mayo has been offered for sale with two accompanying buildings for $3.7 million.
The commercial building is located three blocks east of Five Points at 1312 Woodland St. in the East End district and houses two tenants.
Local businessman Tommy Huff owns the two parcels and three buildings, according to Metro records. Huff sold his Huff Appliance a few years ago, with the current owner still operating from the 1312 Woodland building. Holly Street daycare rents a separate space in the structure.
The other two buildings are residential and rented.
Of note, the commercial building once housed vintage clothing store Nitwit, which opened more than 20 years ago and ranked among the key retail players during East Nashville’s post-2000 boom.
A long-term east side resident, Huff paid a collective $25,500 for the two properties in transactions from 1968 and 1972, according to Metro records.
Huff has enlisted Karen Hoff, an owner and broker of Nashville-based real estate company Historic & Distinctive Homes, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
Hoff said the property is desirable, in part, because of its address within the Metro Planning Department’s Lockeland Springs-East End Neighborhood Conservation Zoning Overlay District.
“This property is located in the heart of a high-traffic and desirable urban district,” Hoff said.
