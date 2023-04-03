After landing a rezoning in late 2022, the owner of an East Nashville site located near the Cumberland River is offering the property for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
As the Post reported in September, the 5.03-acre property seemingly was being eyed for a sale and, potentially, redevelopment with up to 550 market-rate condominiums. The address of the site, long used until recently as a mulch yard and located near the East Bank, is 501 Crutcher St.
Terry Reeves, who paid $75,000 for the property in 1994, had the property rezoned to specific plan in late 2022 and seemingly had the site under contract (read here). He could not be reached for comment.
As to a price the property could command, and for comparison, a partnership (including Nashville’s CA South and Connecticut private equity investment firm Belpointe) paid $16.2 million for a nearby 5.9-acre site in December 2022 (read here).
Reeves has enlisted Summit, N.J.’s Saxon Real Estate Partners agent Ian Kukowski to handle the sale of the property. Kukowski could not be reached for comment.
The site, which retains its silo, is zoned to accommodate buildings of up to approximately six floors.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Brett Withers’ District 6. Withers said he favors the property being redeveloped to add residential density along the South 5th Street corridor; however, he estimates that adding upwards of 500 units within the approved six-story building envelope may not be feasible.
“I would love to add as many housing units as possible there to complement the 107 units in MDHA’s Fifth & Summer building (read here) at the other end of this block for which we recently broke ground,” Withers emailed the Post.
Relatedly, Withers said the Nashville Department of Transportation’s plans to install bike lanes along South 5th Street are progressing.
