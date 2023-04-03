After landing a rezoning in late 2022, the owner of an East Nashville site located near the Cumberland River is offering the property for sale for an undisclosed asking price.

As the Post reported in September, the 5.03-acre property seemingly was being eyed for a sale and, potentially, redevelopment with up to 550 market-rate condominiums. The address of the site, long used until recently as a mulch yard and located near the East Bank, is 501 Crutcher St.   

501

501 Crutcher St.

