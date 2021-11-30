Two East Nashville commercial buildings have sold for $2.2 million.
The Davidson County Register of Deeds has yet to record the transaction, and the Post could not determine the identity of the new owner of the three-parcel property, which offers addresses of 2605, 2631 and 2635 Gallatin Ave. However, a source with information about the deal and who asked to go unnamed said the buyer is not a high-profile development company or a well-known local real estate investor.
The seller was Wayne Simmons, who once owned a rent-to-own business that operated in a nearby building. Simmons paid a collective $244,000 for the three parcels in two separate transactions (one in 1992 and the other in 2005), according to Metro records.
The building at 2605 Gallatin Ave. is home to an auto body repair shop. An adjacent structure, with an address of 2631-2635 Gallatin Ave., offers no tenant.
James Moore, principal broker with Blue Iris Real Estate, facilitated the transaction, the source said.
