Old Hickory’s DuPont industrial site has sold for $9 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner is an LLC affiliated with Davie, Florida-based BHT Properties Group, which bills itself as a “boutique land development company.” The Post was unable to determine further details about the company.
The main address of the East Davidson County industrial-zoned property, which offers about 370 acres and sits and partly located on the Cumberland River, is 1002 Industrial Drive. However, and as the Post reported earlier this week, there is some question that the property offers an address of 400 Swinging Bridge Road.
The LLC has landed an $8 million loan, a separate document notes.
DuPont Specialty Products USA LLC paid $3.8 million for the property in February 2019, Metro records show. The DuPont ownership history of the property dates to 1936, with the company’s employee needs at the time having yielded the Old Hickory residential community.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Larry Hagar’s District 11. Hagar had the property rezoned to industrial restrictive in 2016, with the zoning limiting any future use to work and/or storage being done within buildings (and not conducted outdoors).
Of note, the specific area in which the property sits is still sometimes called “Rayon City” as DuPont once made rayon, a semi-synthetic fiber used to make clothing items. Longtime Nashvillians will recall the long-closed DuPont High School operated before Davidson County began offering large comprehensive high schools in the late 1970s to early 1980s.
DuPont is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, with the original iteration of today’s company having been founded in 1802. DuPont revenue for 2021 was about $16.65 billion.
