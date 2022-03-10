A small downtown office building has sold for $2,725,000 — $2 million more than the figure for which the property last sold nine years ago.
The empty, two-floor modernist structure, skinned in white brick, is located at 600 Fourth Ave. N. and last accommodated Jenkins Bonding Company. It offers one level above grade at its entrance and sits near the building, also modernist in design, home to NewsChannel 5.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 0.33-acre property is an LLC with a Franklin address.
4th Avenue Partners LLC was the seller, having paid $1.8 million for the property in November 2019, Metro records show.
The deal is the equivalent of about $344 per foot based on the size of the 7,900-square-foot building. Of note, small buildings located about five blocks to the south can command upwards of $1,000 per foot.
The Post could not determine details regarding either the buyer or the seller. However, Byran Fort, Frank Thomasson and Noble Judy with the local office of CBRE represented the seller. The team listed the property in November 2021.
For context, the property sold in 2013 for $725,000.
