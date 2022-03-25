A modernist office and retail building located downtown and across from the Municipal Auditorium has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
Called the Court Square Building and positioned next to the Northcap Center (formerly Parkway Towers), the mixed-use structure sits on 0.57 acres with an address of 300 James Robertson Parkway.
Via an LLC, Advent Partners owns the property, having paid $1.8 million for it in 2014, according to Metro records.
The seven-story Court Square Building was opened in 1965 and was renovated in 1978 and in 2020, marketing materials note. A smallish tower, it is distinctive in that its floor plates offer a mere 3,500 square feet. Billed as a Class C building, Court Square is fully leased and covers about 24,500 square feet, with the overall site also including 85 surface parking spaces.
Court Square Building accommodates multiple law offices, Wheeler Bonding and engineering firm RKK. The ground-level retail space was most recently home to Mexican breakfast restaurant Luna Llena Taqueria. The Downtown Detention Center and Davidson County Sheriff's Office are located across Third from the building.
Advent has enlisted Stephen Prather and Clancy Hoban of Charles Hawkins Co. to handle the marketing and sale of the building.
Of note, the aforementioned Parkway Towers sold for $33.52 million in 2019 to Boston-based Wheelock Street Capital (read more here). That building is located at 404 James Robertson Parkway.
Nearby at 600 Fourth Ave. N., a small modernist structure is slated to be converted to residential space from office usage (read here).
