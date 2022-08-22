The owners of The Higgins Firm are planning to move in late 2023 to a future building to be located near Wedgewood-Houston.

The address of the site on which the two-story, 9,000-square-foot structure will be located is 1267 Second Ave. S. near Dudley Park, Bento and Fait La Force Brewing.

Tags

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.