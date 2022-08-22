The owners of The Higgins Firm are planning to move in late 2023 to a future building to be located near Wedgewood-Houston.
The address of the site on which the two-story, 9,000-square-foot structure will be located is 1267 Second Ave. S. near Dudley Park, Bento and Fait La Force Brewing.
Jim Higgins, Ben Miller and Rick Piliponis serve as partners of The Higgins Firm. Higgins and Piliponis acquired the South Nashville property, located on the southern fringe of Chestnut Hill and with no building, in mid-2021 for $675,000, Metro records show.
The Higgins Firm operates at 525 Fourth Ave. S., having moved there from Third Avenue South one-half block from Broadway in 2014. Higgins and Piliponis paid $360,000 for the 525 Fourth Ave. S. property and then sold it, via an LLC, in December 2020 for $4,775,000 (read here).
As the Post reported in June, craft beer-centric business Sip SoBro is being eyed for a space at 523 Fourth Ave. S. and adjacent to the law firm office (read here).
The Higgins Firm, which was founded in 1998 and focuses primarily on personal injury legal work, has enlisted Nashville-based Chisel Workshop (Amanda McCreary and Ben McCreary) for designing what will be a contemporary building.
"We were fortunate to be one of the first offices in SoBro’s redevelopment and a small part of its exciting growth," Higgins said. "Just like SoBro, our firm has grown over the years, so now it is time to find a new bigger 'home.' We are looking forward to meeting our neighbors in WeHo."
The effort comes as Higgins and wife Candace Higgins are planning a three-story building for a distinctive triangle-shaped Pie Town property located near beverage retailer Frugal MacDoogal (read here).
To offer an address of 630 Division St. and to sit at the western base of the Division Street Connector viaduct, the future building would offer, if approved by Metro, one two-bedroom residence (on the top floor), two three-bedroom units on the second floor (to be rented) and a first-level bar to accommodate about 70 patrons.
