One of downtown Nashville’s few remaining pre-1950s-constructed masonry buildings is slated for demolition — with a two-story religious structure to replace it.
Christ Church Cathedral owns the building, which is located at 109 Ninth Ave. N. and accommodates various classrooms and Room in the Inn ministry work. CCC Dean Timothy Kimbrough, who also serves as the church's rector, said the future building will offer similar services and, in addition, some fellowship space.
The existing one-story structure was once home to the long-defunct Commerce Union Bank.
Kimbrough said the project had been in the planning stages before the COVID pandemic, adding the hope is to break ground by early 2024.
Kimbrough said the design and images have not been finalized. As currently designed by Nashville’s EOA (with changes possible), the future building will feature an exterior of stone, glass, wood and metal and be highlighted by a neo-gothic arch component. The structure will stand about two-thirds the height of the existing three-story administrative structure (see here) that is located on the south side of the alley that separates the main building from the ex-bank structure (and that will connect to the future building).
Kimbrough said CCC is not ready to disclose the overall cost of the project. The building — which sits on a 0.48-acre site and for which the church paid $516,000 in 1996, Metro records show — is expected to offer about 15,000 square feet.
The church is seeking a concept plan review from the Metro Planning Department staff. As designed, the future building fill in the space of both an existing alley and the footprint of the existing building. As such, current vehicular access from Ninth Avenue will be eliminated, and the future building will offer interior access from the main building.
The Franklin office of Chicago-based Benesch is serving as land-planner and engineer.
This will be the second building Christ Church Cathedral has had demolished since 2000. In 2004, the church razed what was known as the Hathcock Building. The site of that former structure is being developed, via a ground lease with New Orleans-based HRI, with a Hilton Tempo hotel building (read here).
Tim Walker, Metro Historical Commission executive director, said the former bank building on Ninth Avenue is noteworthy for both its design and former usage.
The Commerce Union Bank opened to the public in January 1949 as the financial institution's then-fourth Nashville office.
Walker said the building retains multi-light metal windows, stone cladding along the foundation, stone window surrounds and corner trim, and brick quoins. An arched stone recessed entry with metal double doors boasts a carved stone relief with floral motifs that are echoed above in the cast stone panel. An original metal night depository box remains on the east elevation.
“While I understand that the church must meet the needs of its growing congregation and its programs, I wish they could have found a way to adaptively reuse the former bank building and connect it to the cathedral with a contemporary addition,” Walker said.
The sandstone-clad Christ Church Cathedral saw its main building opened in 1894 and its tower completed in 1947.
