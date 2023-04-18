One of downtown Nashville’s few remaining pre-1950s-constructed masonry buildings is slated for demolition — with a two-story religious structure to replace it.

Christ Church Cathedral owns the building, which is located at 109 Ninth Ave. N. and accommodates various classrooms and Room in the Inn ministry work. CCC Dean Timothy Kimbrough, who also serves as the church's rector, said the future building will offer similar services and, in addition, some fellowship space.

CCC

Christ Church Cathedral as seen from Broadway
109

109 Ninth Ave. N.

