The for-sale property is located in the lower-center of the photo at the intersection of Third Avenue South and Ash Street

 Courtesy of Compass, Sam Anto

A four-parcel downtown property located near live music venue 3rd and Lindsley and offering a building that is more than 100 years old has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.

Sitting on 0.28 acres in Rutledge Hill and near SoBro, the property offers an approximately 2,000-square-foot residential building (used for short-term rental) seemingly built in 1912 and with a main address of 801 Third Ave. S. The property sits catty-corner from two-structure apartment complex LC SoBro (seven floors) and adjacent to eight-story apartment building Broadstone SoBro.

801 Third Ave. S. as seen in 2019
