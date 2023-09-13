A four-parcel downtown property located near live music venue 3rd and Lindsley and offering a building that is more than 100 years old has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
Sitting on 0.28 acres in Rutledge Hill and near SoBro, the property offers an approximately 2,000-square-foot residential building (used for short-term rental) seemingly built in 1912 and with a main address of 801 Third Ave. S. The property sits catty-corner from two-structure apartment complex LC SoBro (seven floors) and adjacent to eight-story apartment building Broadstone SoBro.
Nisma GP owns the property, having paid $2.4 million for it in July 2021, Metro records show. The Post was unable to determine details about the general partnership.
In addition to 801 Third Ave. S., the property offers addresses of 803-805 Third Ave. S. and 309 Ash St. The listing does not include a property at 311 Ash St.
Marketing material notes the property is zoned to accommodate a multi-unit residential building or a commercial building. A multi-floor self-storage building is located on an adjacent site.
The ownership group has enlisted Sam Anto, an agent with the Green Hills office of Compass, to handle the marketing of the property.