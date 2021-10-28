A pre-World War I-constructed downtown buildings has sold for $35 million, with the new owner a relative of the late bandleader and television personality Lawrence Welk.
Located at 150 Second Ave. N., the four-story building is home to Lyft’s Nashville headquarters B.B. King’s Blues Club, which did not reopen following the Christmas Day 2020 bombing.
The new owner is Little Big Holding LLC, with which is affiliated Jeffrey Welk. His grandfather was the eccentric star of The Lawrence Welk Show, which ran from 1951 to 1982. Lawrence Welk was recognized for his light blue suits, hand-held baton and occasional accordion playing.
The seller was Atlanta-based The Ardent Companies, which paid $23 million for the building in January 2018 via an LLC. TAC has been involved in multiple real estate deals involving buildings located on Second Avenue North and Lower Broadway. TAC and local entertainer John Rich recently sold for $24.5 million the buliding once home to Cotton-Eyed Joe (read more here).
Previously a California resident, Welk is now based in Nashville and said he hopes to continue to acquire local properties with his wife, Christina Welk.
"We had been looking for a downtown Nashville building for a while," he said, adding that he and Christina recently bought an office building in downtown Franklin.
Welk said he and the team are working on landing a replacement tenant in the former B.B. King's space.
"We've been working with a couple of potential tenants that we're excited about their concepts," he said.
Welk's father, Larry Welk, also has owned properties in the general Nashville area.
The building is nearing completion with a restoration since the bombing, with Lyft the sole tenant.
Seth Harlan and Charlie Robin, broker and founder, respectively with Nashville-based Robin Realty Company, represented TAC. Eric Lynch of Parks represented Welk.
Welk has enlisted Robin Realty to handle the marketing and leasing of the building’s available spaces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.