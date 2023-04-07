The Columbus, Ohio-based development company that owns SoBro boutique hotel The Joseph announced an apartment building for Donelson.

According to a release, the 154-unit four-floor building will sit at 117 Donelson Pike on a 3.85-acre site owned by Crescent Bowling Company.

