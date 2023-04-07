The Columbus, Ohio-based development company that owns SoBro boutique hotel The Joseph announced an apartment building for Donelson.
According to a release, the 154-unit four-floor building will sit at 117 Donelson Pike on a 3.85-acre site owned by Crescent Bowling Company.
The development is expected to be completed in 2025.
Pizzuti Companies hopes to acquire the property and an adjacent property owned by Roy Young (at 113 Donelson Pike) by summer.
CBC (Crescent Bowling Company) Limited owns the property, having paid $1,356,000 for it in late 1986. The Crescent Company, purchased the property in 1971, Metro records show.
Donelson Bowl — the city’s oldest bowling alley and owned by The Crescent Bowling Company since 1960 — operates at the site. The company had operated four other bowling alleys in Nashville since 1942 and will close in Donelson after the sale.
Young also owns and operates Southern Hair from his building. That business opened in 1971 and will cease operations once the transaction is completed.
The future building will offer a sun deck with swimming pool, cabanas and grilling stations with lounge seating. Onsite fitness, clubroom, game room, dog park with dog washing station, and bike storage will also be offered.
Pizzuti Companies has enlisted Highland Building Group (general contractor), Hastings Architecture (design architect) and Barge Civil Associates (engineer). Each is local.
“We are thrilled to be growing our presence in Nashville with this new offering,” Pizzuti Companies President and CEO Joel Pizzuti, said in the release. “The Donelson neighborhood, with its strategic location and important place in the community offers us an excellent opportunity to develop another project in a city that’s so meaningful to us.”
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Jeff Syracuse’s District 15.
"It is certainly an end of era as Nashville’s oldest bowling alley closes. Pizzuti’s investment in the heart of Donelson will further the revitalization of 'downtown Donelson,' especially being directly across the street from Donelson Station as it becomes a regional transit hub," Syracuse emailed the Post. "I congratulate and thank the Crescent Bowling Company on their years of business in Donelson and choosing a wonderful company to be the next caretakers of their site."
The Pizzuti Companies was founded in 1976 and has developed more than 50 million square feet of industrial, mixed-use, multi-family, hospitality and medical facilities throughout the United States.