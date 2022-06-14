An commercial property sandwiched by Donelson and Nashville International Airport has sold for about $7.54 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds.
The new owner of the two-parcel property — with addresses of 2601 Elm Hill Pike and 2531 Elm Hill Pike — is an LLC led by Nashville-based Gorney Realty Co. Principal Mike Gorney and Principal Broker Susan Gorney.
The seller was Royal Elm Properties. Overseen by Don Babcock, the entity paid a collective $394,000 for the properties in transactions in both 1982 and 1995, Metro records. Of note, Babcock’s uncle, the late Edward Chester Babcock, was a decorated pianist and lyricist who penned (via assumed name Jimmy Van Heusen) more than 1,000 songs, 85 of them recorded by Frank Sinatra alone (read more here from Post sister publication Nashville Scene).
Brook Babcock (Don's son) and wife Kit Babcock operate Van Heusen Music Group from the property, with the company focused on the catalogue of their relative. Jimmy Van Heusen was one of the original members of the Holmby Hills (California) Rat Pack, a social circle that included Sinatra, Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall, Judy Garland, Rex Harrison, Katharine Hepburn, David Niven and Spencer Tracy.
Four modernist buildings sit on the two sites, with tenants including (in addition Van Heusen Music Group) Concentra Urgent Care, the Tennessee Forestry Association, Amedisys Hospice Care and CPR Choice Nashville, among others.
Sue Earnest, a principal with the Nashville office of Toronto-based Avison Young, represented the sellers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.