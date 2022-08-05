Party Fowl

A Donelson property owned by a veteran commercial real estate professional and home to hot chicken and craft beer restaurant Party Fowl has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.

Located at 2620 Lebanon Pike, the 0.68-acre property offers a roughly 13,150-square-foot two-floor building that was constructed in 1956 and updated in 2018 to accommodate Party Fowl, according to marketing material.

