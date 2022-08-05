A Donelson property owned by a veteran commercial real estate professional and home to hot chicken and craft beer restaurant Party Fowl has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
Located at 2620 Lebanon Pike, the 0.68-acre property offers a roughly 13,150-square-foot two-floor building that was constructed in 1956 and updated in 2018 to accommodate Party Fowl, according to marketing material.
The Party Fowl will remain in the building on a long-term lease, according to the marketing material.
An LLC affiliated with Floyd Shechter, president of Donelson-based SmartSpace, owns the building, having paid $360,000 for it in 2014, Metro records show.
One of the local CRE industry’s most senior members, Shechter recently sold a Maryland Farms office building in Brentwood for $13.8 million (read here).
Shechter has enlisted Andrew Maxwell and Rick Helton — senior vice president and partner, respectively, with the local office of Orlando-based Foundry Commercial — to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
Nashville-based rootARCH oversaw design of the Party Fowl, which includes a second-story space called "The Coop." The building was once home to Johnson’s Discount Furniture.
Party Fowl owner Austin Smith operates six restaurants (read more here), with the original based in The Gulch at Eighth Avenue South and Division Street.
