Two Donelson properties — one accommodating the city's recently closed bowling alley — eyed for a residential development have sold for a collective $5.15 million.
According to Davidson County Register of Deeds documents, Columbus, Ohio-based Pizzuti Companies now owns the properties, with addresses of 117 Donelson Pike and 113 Donelson Pike and offering a collective 4.08 acres.
Pizzuti, which developed the SoBro site of boutique hotel The Joseph, plans a 154-unit four-floor apartment building for the properties. The development is expected to be completed in 2025, according to an April press release.
The seller of the 3.85-acre 117 Donelson Pike property was CBC (Crescent Bowling Company) Limited, which paid $1,356,000 for it in late 1986. The Crescent Company, purchased the property in 1971, Metro records show.
Roy Young was the seller of the 0.23-acre 113 Donelson Pike property. Young also owns and operates Southern Hair from his building, which also accommodates The Nail Spot (a business Young does not own). The two business eventually will cease operations now that the transaction is completed.
A separate Davidson County Register of Deeds document notes Nashville bank Fourth Capital has provided a loan valued at $3.48 million.
Donelson Bowl — the city’s oldest bowling alley and owned by CBS since 1960 — operated at the site, having closed in mid-May. The company previously operated four other since-closed bowling alleys in Nashville (starting in 1942).
The future Pizzuti building will offer a sun deck with swimming pool, cabanas and grilling stations with lounge seating, the April release noted. Onsite fitness, clubroom, game room, dog park with dog washing station, and bike storage will also be offered.
Pizzuti Companies has enlisted Highland Building Group (general contractor), Hastings Architecture (design architect) and Barge Civil Associates (engineer). Each is local.
“We are thrilled to be growing our presence in Nashville with this new offering,” Pizzuti Companies President and CEO Joel Pizzuti, said in the release. “The Donelson neighborhood, with its strategic location and important place in the community offers us an excellent opportunity to develop another project in a city that’s so meaningful to us.”
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Jeff Syracuse’s District 15.
"It is certainly an end of era as Nashville’s oldest bowling alley closes,” Syracuse told the Post. “No zone change is needed. Pizzuti’s investment in the heart of Donelson will further the revitalization of 'downtown Donelson,' especially being directly across the street from Donelson Station as it becomes a regional transit hub.
"I congratulate and thank the Crescent Bowling Company on their years of business in Donelson and choosing a wonderful company to be the next caretakers of their site," Syracuse added.
Donelson is also home to bowling business Donelson Strike and Spare, located at 2710 Old Lebanon Pike and still operating.
The Pizzuti Companies was founded in 1976 and has developed more than 50 million square feet of industrial, mixed-use, multi-family, hospitality and medical facilities throughout the United States.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transactions.
