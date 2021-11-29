A South Nashville office building has sold for $2 million, with the buyers two real estate investors and members of the city's music industry community, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Located at 2206 Dortch Ave. in Woodycrest, the two-story structure sits on a 0.43-acre site and offers, according to marketing materials, a restroom (with stand-up shower), a fitness center, a garage and both a full-service kitchen and a half-kitchen — features that suggest a residence as much as an office building.
The new owners are business partners Reid Shippen and Andy Hong. The former is a Grammy-winning mixer, producer and engineer, while the latter is a sound engineer. According to a separate Register of Deeds document, Shippen and Hong (the latter of whom recently sold a Berry Hill property) landed a $900,000 loan from Studio Bank.
In March, and of note, Shippen and Hong sold a Berry Hill building for $2.64 million (read here).
The just-sold 9,261-square-foot building was constructed in 1999 and accommodates HomeShield Termite and Pest Control.
An LLC that shares an address with HomeShield, which Chris Eby owns, was the seller. Eby paid $530,000 for the property in 2011, according to Metro records.
Travis Kelty, founder of Brentwood-based Kelty Commercial Real Estate, represented the buyers.
Stephen Prather and Tee Patterson, first vice presidents with Nashville-based Charles Hawkins Co., represented the seller.
The sale is the equivalent of about $216 per foot based on the building’s size.
