An East Nashville property located near multiple sites either planned for development or with construction of buildings underway has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
The site has a main address of 1312 Dickerson Pike and is located near River North and the future Oracle campus.
Nashville-based UrbanGate Properties owns the 11-parcel site, having paid a collective $1.26 million for the properties in five transactions since 2015, Metro records show. The property offers 2.02 acres. Brandon Thornberry and Will Coleman lead UrbanGate, a boutique company that focuses primarily on investing in residential real estate, according to its website.
Existing zoning allows for a future building of up to six stories. Nearby, construction is underway on The Link (read here), with other projects planned (read here, here and here).
Jana Truman and Brian Truman with SVN Excel Commercial Real Estate are handling the marketing and sale of the property for the owner.
“This is one of the last remaining larger parcels located on Dickerson and south of Trinity Lane — and that offers unobstructed views of downtown Nashville,” Truman said.
