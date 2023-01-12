A four-parcel property located along the Dickerson Pike corridor and near multiple completed, under-construction and planned projects has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
The 0.55-acre tract of East Nashville raw land offers an address of 2 Ligon Ave.
Ligon Skyline LLC owns the property, having paid $1.2 million for it in February 2019, Metro records show. The LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine, has enlisted Foundry Commercial brokers Rick Helton, Andrew Maxwell and Ally Lanahan to handle the marketing and sale of the land.
The property is zoned mixed-use general, which allows for a multitude of uses (office, retail and residential), with the site able to accommodate a building of up to seven floors and 70,000 square feet.
Marketing material notes the for-sale land ranks among the most geographically elevated of the general areas’ properties.
It is unclear what price the property could command. However, sources told the Post the figure could be upwards of $6 million.
Within a five-block radius, about 15 projects are under construction or planned. The developments include small-scale residential (four to eight units), medium-sized multi-family structures and medium to large mixed-use buildings.
Local developer Randy Arnold is planning a mixed-use building of seven floors for a three-parcel site with addresses of 18-22 Ligon Ave. and adjacent to the for-sale site (read more here).
Similarly, St. Joseph Properties is eyeing a six-story building with ground-level retail, structured parking and five stories of residential units at 1308 Dickerson (read here), adjacent to the for-sale site.
Across the inner-interstate loop are River North (slated for the Oracle campus) and the Cumberland River.
“The site sits within an explosive growth corridor, with the neighborhood being fully transformed,” Helton said.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Sean Parker's District 5.