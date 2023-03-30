A four-story mixed-use building offering residential and retail spaces is being eyed for a Fairgrounds Nashville-area site.

According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department and detailing the proposed project’s site plan, Palm Beach Gardens-based RAM Realty Advisors seeks to undertake the project on a two-parcel site at 2180 Nolensville Road (with a secondary address of 2182 Carson St.)

Screen Shot 2023-03-29 at 3.11.15 PM.png

An example of the type exterior design the future building could offer
Screen Shot 2023-03-29 at 2.51.15 PM.png

Site plan

