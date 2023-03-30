A four-story mixed-use building offering residential and retail spaces is being eyed for a Fairgrounds Nashville-area site.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department and detailing the proposed project’s site plan, Palm Beach Gardens-based RAM Realty Advisors seeks to undertake the project on a two-parcel site at 2180 Nolensville Road (with a secondary address of 2182 Carson St.)
The document does not offer a residential unit count but references a minimum of 3,000 square feet of retail. Atlanta-based Dynamik Design is the architect. No final detailed color image has been submitted to Metro.
A family partnership owns the 3.07-acre South Nashville property, with the ownership dating to at least 1963, Metro records show. A building located to the immediate south of the site houses Red Bicycle Coffee & Crepes and South Side Kitchen and Pub.
The 2180 Nolensville Road site offers two warehouses, each home to warehouses accommodating auto-related businesses. On the 2182 Carson St. property also sits an industrial structure housing an auto business.
Officials with RAM — which also offers offices in Nashville, Tampa, Charlotte and Chapel Hill, N.C. — declined to comment. Locally, the company owns Bellevue-area Wrenstone at the Highlands Apartments at 350 Old Hickory Blvd. (read here).
RAM is seeking a rezoning of the property, with a May 11 planning commission hearing scheduled.
The South Nashville site RAM seeks to reinvent sits within Metro Councilmember Colby Sledge's District 17.
