Nashville-based development company SomeraRoad has paid $2.8 million for two Wedgewood-Houston properties sitting adjacent to three properties on which it spent $2.25 million in December 2021.

Located at 475 and 481 Humphreys St., the parcels offer two nondescript structures and a collective 0.52 acres.

Jon art

Jonathon Reeser

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

