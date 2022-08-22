Nashville-based development company SomeraRoad has paid $2.8 million for two Wedgewood-Houston properties sitting adjacent to three properties on which it spent $2.25 million in December 2021.
The seller was Gwendoline Gifford, who took ownership of the South Nashville properties via a quitclaim deed deal in early 2021, Metro records show.
The parcels that are located at 483-487 Humphreys St. offer no buildings and a collective 0.41 acres (read more here). Those properties sit adjacent to the building housing Gabby's Burgers.
The most recent deal is the equivalent of about $124 per square foot based on acreage. The per-foot equivalent in the December deal was $126. Both figures rank among the higher marks involving the sale of Wedgewood-Houston raw land.
The Post was unable to determine if the seller used a broker.
Relatedly, the Wedgewood-Houston-based SomeraRoad (which also maintains a New York office) in January paid $10.5 million for 1.5 acres of Wedgewood-Houston property at 1312 Martin St. and 548 Hamilton Ave. In October 2021, the company paid a collective $11.5 million for 1300 Martin St. and 513-525 Merritt Ave. (Read more here.)
Sitting adjacent to the just-sold property and with an address of 461 Humphreys St. sits micro-apartment unit building Martin Flats (read here).
Jonathon Reeser, SomeraRoad director of acquisitions, emailed the Post the following:
“With this closing, we have now assembled just under an acre, further expanding our area holdings, which also includes Emblem Park multifamily development on Fourth Avenue and the Martin and Merritt property. While we have nothing specific to share at this time, we look forward to releasing more information about our plans here in the near future.”
SomeraRoad remains underway with Paseo Gulch South in The Gulch and on a site that overlaps with Pie Town (read here).
